Samsung Galaxy A40 vs Galaxy A03s

Самсунг Галакси А40
VS
Самсунг Галакси А03s
Samsung Galaxy A40
Samsung Galaxy A03s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.9-inch Samsung Galaxy A40 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A03s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 29 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • 62% higher pixel density (437 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (140K versus 119K)
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (543 against 486 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s
  • Comes with 1900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3100 mAh
  • Shows 67% longer battery life (122 vs 73 hours)
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A40
vs
Galaxy A03s

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 5.9 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 437 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 81.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 142.6% 93.9%
PWM 245 Hz 806 Hz
Response time 9 ms 43 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1126:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A40 +12%
543 nits
Galaxy A03s
486 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 144.4 mm (5.69 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 69.2 mm (2.72 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 140 gramm (4.94 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A40 +5%
85.5%
Galaxy A03s
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A40 and Samsung Galaxy A03s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 1770 MHz 2350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 770 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A40 +49%
264
Galaxy A03s
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A40 +8%
958
Galaxy A03s
885
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A40 +17%
140377
Galaxy A03s
119782
CPU 46590 36930
GPU 20362 15632
Memory 28369 29149
UX 45229 38919
Total score 140377 119782
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 404 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI Core 3.1
OS size 14.6 GB 13.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes (15% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 3:38 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Galaxy A03s +99%
20:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Galaxy A03s +47%
15:52 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr
Galaxy A03s +45%
29:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 5984 x 4140 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A40
82.6 dB
Galaxy A03s +5%
86.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced April 2019 August 2021
Release date April 2019 August 2021
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg 0.36 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A40. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A03s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

