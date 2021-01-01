Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A40 vs Galaxy A10s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A40 vs Galaxy A10s

Самсунг Галакси А40
VS
Самсунг Галакси А10с
Samsung Galaxy A40
Samsung Galaxy A10s

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.9-inch Samsung Galaxy A40 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A10s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • 61% higher pixel density (437 vs 271 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (116K versus 84K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (546 against 396 nits)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10s
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3100 mAh
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A40
vs
Galaxy A10s

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.9 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 437 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 80.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 142.6% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A40 +38%
546 nits
Galaxy A10s
396 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 144.4 mm (5.69 inches) 156.9 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 69.2 mm (2.72 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 140 gramm (4.94 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A40 +6%
85.5%
Galaxy A10s
80.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A40 and Samsung Galaxy A10s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 1770 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 770 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A40 +91%
261
Galaxy A10s
137
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A40 +93%
947
Galaxy A10s
490
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A40 +43%
106833
Galaxy A10s
74487
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A40 +39%
116745
Galaxy A10s
84135
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 2.0
OS size 14.6 GB 9.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) No
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Galaxy A10s
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Galaxy A10s
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr
Galaxy A10s
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5984 x 4140 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A40
82.6 dB
Galaxy A10s
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2019 August 2019
Release date April 2019 August 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg 0.893 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg 2.07 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A40 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (57.1%)
6 (42.9%)
Total votes: 14

