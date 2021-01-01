Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A40 vs Galaxy A11 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A40 vs Galaxy A11

VS
Samsung Galaxy A40
Samsung Galaxy A11

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.9-inch Samsung Galaxy A40 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • 63% higher pixel density (437 vs 268 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (116K versus 86K)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (546 against 442 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.1 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A11
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3100 mAh
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 11-months newer

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A40
vs
Galaxy A11

Display

Type Super AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 5.9 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 437 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 142.6% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A40 +24%
546 nits
Galaxy A11
442 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 144.4 mm (5.69 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 69.2 mm (2.72 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 140 gramm (4.94 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A40 +5%
85.5%
Galaxy A11
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A40 and Samsung Galaxy A11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 1770 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Adreno 506
GPU clock 770 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A40
261
Galaxy A11 +5%
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A40
947
Galaxy A11 +6%
1008
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A40 +47%
106833
Galaxy A11
72774
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A40 +34%
116745
Galaxy A11
86990
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 2.0
OS size 14.6 GB 10.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Galaxy A11
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Galaxy A11
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr
Galaxy A11
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° 115°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5984 x 4140 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A40
82.6 dB
Galaxy A11
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced April 2019 March 2020
Release date April 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A40. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A11.

