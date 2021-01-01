Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.9-inch Samsung Galaxy A40 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.