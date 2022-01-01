Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.9-inch Samsung Galaxy A40 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 33 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.