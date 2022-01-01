Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A40 vs Galaxy A13 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A40 vs A13 5G

Самсунг Галакси А40
VS
Самсунг Галакси А13 5G
Samsung Galaxy A40
Samsung Galaxy A13 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.9-inch Samsung Galaxy A40 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 33 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • 62% higher pixel density (437 vs 270 PPI)
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (543 against 497 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Weighs 55 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.3 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
  • Comes with 1900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3100 mAh
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • 75% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (245K versus 140K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 75% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 463 and 264 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A40
vs
Galaxy A13 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 5.9 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 437 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 81.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 142.6% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A40 +9%
543 nits
Galaxy A13 5G
497 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 144.4 mm (5.69 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 69.2 mm (2.72 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 140 gramm (4.94 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A40 +5%
85.5%
Galaxy A13 5G
81.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A40 and Samsung Galaxy A13 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
Max. clock 1770 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 770 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A40
264
Galaxy A13 5G +75%
463
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A40
958
Galaxy A13 5G +16%
1108
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A40
140377
Galaxy A13 5G +75%
245455
CPU 46590 -
GPU 20362 -
Memory 28369 -
UX 45229 -
Total score 140377 245455
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 404 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI Core 3.1
OS size 14.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:45 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Galaxy A13 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Galaxy A13 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr
Galaxy A13 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 5984 x 4140 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced April 2019 December 2021
Release date April 2019 December 2021
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A40 or Samsung Galaxy A30
2. Samsung Galaxy A40 or Huawei P30 Lite
3. Samsung Galaxy A40 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
4. Samsung Galaxy A40 or Samsung Galaxy A31
5. Samsung Galaxy A40 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
6. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G or Samsung Galaxy A52
7. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G or Samsung Galaxy A03s
8. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G or Samsung Galaxy A22
9. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G or Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
10. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G or Motorola Moto G Power (2021)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish