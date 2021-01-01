Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A40 vs Galaxy A21s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A40 vs Galaxy A21s

Самсунг Галакси А40
Samsung Galaxy A40
VS
Самсунг Галакси А21с
Samsung Galaxy A21s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.9-inch Samsung Galaxy A40 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A21s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • 62% higher pixel density (437 vs 270 PPI)
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (123K versus 106K)
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (542 against 489 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Weighs 52 grams less
  • 41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 265 and 188 points
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.1 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
  • Comes with 1900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3100 mAh
  • Shows 63% longer battery life (119 vs 73 hours)
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A40
vs
Galaxy A21s

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 5.9 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 437 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85.5% 82.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 142.6% 88.4%
PWM 245 Hz 500 Hz
Response time 9 ms 30.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1500:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A40 +11%
542 nits
Galaxy A21s
489 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 144.4 mm (5.69 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 69.2 mm (2.72 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 140 gramm (4.94 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A40 +3%
85.5%
Galaxy A21s
82.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A40 and Samsung Galaxy A21s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 1770 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 770 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~26 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A40 +41%
265
Galaxy A21s
188
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A40
956
Galaxy A21s +14%
1093
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A40 +15%
123188
Galaxy A21s
106989

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 2,0
OS size 14.6 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Galaxy A21s +79%
18:02 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Galaxy A21s +63%
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr
Galaxy A21s +93%
39:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5984 x 4140 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A40 +4%
81.6 dB
Galaxy A21s
78.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced April 2019 May 2020
Release date April 2019 June 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A21s. But if the display and performance are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A40.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
21 (44.7%)
26 (55.3%)
Total votes: 47

