Samsung Galaxy A40 vs Galaxy A22

Самсунг Галакси А40
VS
Самсунг Галакси А22
Samsung Galaxy A40
Samsung Galaxy A22

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.9-inch Samsung Galaxy A40 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • 59% higher pixel density (437 vs 274 PPI)
  • Delivers 58% higher maximum brightness (556 against 351 nits)
  • Weighs 46 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22
  • Comes with 1900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3100 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (197K versus 143K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G80
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 292 and 267 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A40
vs
Galaxy A22

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.9 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 437 ppi 274 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 142.6% 140.9%
PWM 245 Hz 127 Hz
Response time 9 ms 6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A40 +58%
556 nits
Galaxy A22
351 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 144.4 mm (5.69 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 69.2 mm (2.72 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 140 gramm (4.94 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A40 +1%
85.5%
Galaxy A22
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A40 and Samsung Galaxy A22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 MediaTek Helio G80
Max. clock 1770 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 770 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A40
267
Galaxy A22 +9%
292
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A40
973
Galaxy A22 +30%
1267
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A40
143241
Galaxy A22 +38%
197654
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI Core 3.1
OS size 14.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:45 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Galaxy A22
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Galaxy A22
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr
Galaxy A22
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5984 x 4140 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A40 +3%
82.6 dB
Galaxy A22
80.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced April 2019 June 2021
Release date April 2019 June 2021
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg 1.59 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A22 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

