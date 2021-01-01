Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A40 vs Galaxy A30 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A40 vs Galaxy A30

Самсунг Галакси А40
VS
Самсунг Галакси А30
Samsung Galaxy A40
Samsung Galaxy A30

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.9-inch Samsung Galaxy A40 (with Exynos 7 Octa 7904) that was released on April 10, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A30, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • Weighs 25 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.5 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3100 mAh
  • Shows 26% longer battery life (92 vs 73 hours)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A40
vs
Galaxy A30

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.9 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 437 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 84.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 142.6% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A40
546 nits
Galaxy A30
546 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 144.4 mm (5.69 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 69.2 mm (2.72 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 140 gramm (4.94 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A40 +1%
85.5%
Galaxy A30
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A40 and Samsung Galaxy A30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 1770 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 770 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~65 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A40
106833
Galaxy A30
106994
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A40
116745
Galaxy A30 +7%
124606
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 3.1
OS size 14.6 GB 11.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Galaxy A30 +13%
11:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Galaxy A30 +35%
14:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr
Galaxy A30 +20%
24:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5984 x 4140 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 10
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A40 +21%
82.6 dB
Galaxy A30
68.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2019 February 2019
Release date April 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg 0.25 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg 1.17 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A30. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A40.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
93 (59.6%)
63 (40.4%)
Total votes: 156

Related comparisons

1. P30 Lite and Galaxy A40
2. Redmi Note 8T and Galaxy A40
3. Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A40
4. Redmi Note 8 and Galaxy A40
5. Galaxy M21 and Galaxy A40
6. Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30
7. Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A30
8. P30 Pro and Galaxy A30
9. Redmi Note 8 and Galaxy A30
10. Redmi Note 9 and Galaxy A30

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish