Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A41 vs Honor 30 Lite – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A41 vs Huawei Honor 30 Lite

Самсунг Галакси А41
Samsung Galaxy A41
VS
Хуавей Хонор 30 Лайт
Huawei Honor 30 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy A41 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 18, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 30 Lite, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (619 against 494 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 40 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.5 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 Lite
  • 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (310K versus 173K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A41
vs
Honor 30 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 431 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85.9% 84.7%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 4.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A41 +25%
619 nits
Honor 30 Lite
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 69.8 mm (2.75 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 152 gramm (5.36 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A41 +1%
85.9%
Honor 30 Lite
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A41 and Huawei Honor 30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P65 MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali-G57 MC4
GPU clock 820 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A41
306
Honor 30 Lite +78%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A41
1197
Honor 30 Lite +81%
2166
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A41
173673
Honor 30 Lite +79%
310233
AnTuTu 8 Android Rating (276th and 142nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM One UI 2.1 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 18.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A41
14:32 hr
Honor 30 Lite
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A41
16:08 hr
Honor 30 Lite
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A41
24:02 hr
Honor 30 Lite
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 July 2020
Release date April 2020 August 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 225 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 30 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A41 and Galaxy A50
2. Samsung Galaxy A41 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy A41 and Galaxy A31
4. Samsung Galaxy A41 and Galaxy A30s
5. Samsung Galaxy A41 and Galaxy A71
6. Huawei Honor 30 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A50
7. Huawei Honor 30 Lite and Honor 10i
8. Huawei Honor 30 Lite and Honor 20
9. Huawei Honor 30 Lite and P40 Lite
10. Huawei Honor 30 Lite and Honor 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish