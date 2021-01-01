Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A41 vs Honor 20i – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy A41 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 18, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 20i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (619 against 428 nits)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20i
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (192K versus 173K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 344 and 306 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A41
vs
Honor 20i

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 431 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85.9% 83.1%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 4.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A41 +45%
619 nits
Honor 20i
428 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 69.8 mm (2.75 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 152 gramm (5.36 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A41 +3%
85.9%
Honor 20i
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A41 and Huawei Honor 20i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P65 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali-G51
GPU clock 820 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A41
306
Honor 20i +12%
344
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A41
1197
Honor 20i +14%
1365
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A41
173673
Honor 20i +11%
192289

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM One UI 2.1 EMUI 9
OS size 18.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A41
14:32 hr
Honor 20i
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A41
16:08 hr
Honor 20i
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A41
24:02 hr
Honor 20i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A41
84.8 dB
Honor 20i
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 April 2019
Release date April 2020 April 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 250 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A41 is definitely a better buy.

