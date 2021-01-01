Samsung Galaxy A41 vs Huawei Honor 7C
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy A41 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 18, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 7C, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
- 60% higher pixel density (431 vs 269 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (622 against 400 nits)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Thinner bezels – 9.39% more screen real estate
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 3000 mAh
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
47
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
42
22
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
64
51
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
55
44
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
50
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
42
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.1 inches
|5.99 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1440 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18:9
|PPI
|431 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.9%
|76.51%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|98.4%
|-
|PWM
|245 Hz
|3086 Hz
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|40.6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|643:1
Design and build
|Height
|149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|69.8 mm (2.75 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|152 gramm (5.36 oz)
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Red
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio P65
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~56.4 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1197
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A41 +76%
108428
61725
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
150772
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 8.0
|ROM
|One UI 2.1
|EMUI 8
|OS size
|18.9 GB
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|2:53 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:08 hr
Talk (3G)
24:02 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|25 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2020
|March 2018
|Release date
|April 2020
|May 2018
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 137 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A41 is definitely a better buy.
