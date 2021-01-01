Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A41 vs Honor 7C – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A41 vs Huawei Honor 7C

Самсунг Галакси А41
VS
Хуавей Хонор 7С
Samsung Galaxy A41
Huawei Honor 7C

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy A41 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 18, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 7C, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
  • 60% higher pixel density (431 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (622 against 400 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 9.39% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A41
vs
Honor 7C

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 5.99 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 431 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 76.51%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% -
PWM 245 Hz 3086 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 40.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 643:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A41 +56%
622 nits
Honor 7C
400 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 69.8 mm (2.75 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 152 gramm (5.36 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Red Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A41 +12%
85.9%
Honor 7C
76.51%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A41 and Huawei Honor 7C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P65 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Adreno 506
GPU clock 820 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A41
1197
Honor 7C
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A41 +76%
108428
Honor 7C
61725
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A41
150772
Honor 7C
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 8.0
ROM One UI 2.1 EMUI 8
OS size 18.9 GB 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:53 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A41
14:32 hr
Honor 7C
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A41
16:08 hr
Honor 7C
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A41
24:02 hr
Honor 7C
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A41
85.5 dB
Honor 7C +2%
87.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2020 March 2018
Release date April 2020 May 2018
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 137 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A41 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P30 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A41
2. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Samsung Galaxy A41
3. Samsung Galaxy A21s and Samsung Galaxy A41
4. Samsung Galaxy A30s and Samsung Galaxy A41
5. Samsung Galaxy A71 and Samsung Galaxy A41
6. Huawei Honor 8A and Huawei Honor 7C
7. Xiaomi Redmi 8A and Huawei Honor 7C
8. Huawei Honor 9 Lite and Huawei Honor 7C
9. Huawei Honor 8S and Huawei Honor 7C
10. Huawei Honor 9A and Huawei Honor 7C

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish