Samsung Galaxy A41 vs Huawei P30 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy A41 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 18, 2020, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
- Shows 9% longer battery life (102 vs 94 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (619 against 495 nits)
- 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (173K versus 157K)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The phone is 1-year newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
76
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
37
37
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
72
69
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
56
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
68
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
58
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.15 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2312 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.2:9
|PPI
|431 ppi
|415 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|85.9%
|84.2%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|98.4%
|99.4%
|PWM
|245 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|42.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|820:1
Design and build
|Height
|149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
|152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
|Width
|69.8 mm (2.75 inches)
|72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|152 gramm (5.36 oz)
|159 gramm (5.61 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Red
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio P65
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~56.4 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
306
P30 Lite +3%
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1197
P30 Lite +7%
1280
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A41 +10%
173673
157984
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2.1
|EMUI 10.0
|OS size
|18.9 GB
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|3340 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:32 hr
P30 Lite +1%
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A41 +22%
16:08 hr
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
24:02 hr
P30 Lite +19%
28:50 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (102nd and 115th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|5288 x 3968
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|25 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2020
|March 2019
|Release date
|April 2020
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 275 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.23 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.19 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A41. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P30 Lite.
