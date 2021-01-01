Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A41 vs P30 Lite – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A41 vs Huawei P30 Lite

Самсунг Галакси А41
Samsung Galaxy A41
VS
Хуавей П30 Лайт
Huawei P30 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy A41 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 18, 2020, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (102 vs 94 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (619 against 495 nits)
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (173K versus 157K)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A41
vs
P30 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 431 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85.9% 84.2%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% 99.4%
PWM 245 Hz Not detected
Response time 4.4 ms 42.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 820:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A41 +25%
619 nits
P30 Lite
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 69.8 mm (2.75 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 152 gramm (5.36 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A41 +2%
85.9%
P30 Lite
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A41 and Huawei P30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P65 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali-G51
GPU clock 820 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A41
306
P30 Lite +3%
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A41
1197
P30 Lite +7%
1280
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A41 +10%
173673
P30 Lite
157984

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.1 EMUI 10.0
OS size 18.9 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A41
14:32 hr
P30 Lite +1%
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A41 +22%
16:08 hr
P30 Lite
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A41
24:02 hr
P30 Lite +19%
28:50 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (102nd and 115th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A41
84.8 dB
P30 Lite +4%
88.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 March 2019
Release date April 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) - 1.23 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.19 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A41. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P30 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
22 (52.4%)
20 (47.6%)
Total votes: 42

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A41 or Galaxy A50
2. Galaxy A41 or Galaxy A51
3. Galaxy A41 or Galaxy A40
4. Galaxy A41 or Redmi Note 8
5. Galaxy A41 or Galaxy M31
6. P30 Lite or Galaxy A50
7. P30 Lite or Mi A3
8. P30 Lite or Mi 9 Lite
9. P30 Lite or Galaxy A51
10. P30 Lite or P30 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish