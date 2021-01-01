Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy A41 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 18, 2020, against the Meizu Note 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.