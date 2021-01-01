Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A41 vs Nord N100 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A41 vs OnePlus Nord N100

Самсунг Галакси А41
Samsung Galaxy A41
VS
Ванплас Норд N100
OnePlus Nord N100

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy A41 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 18, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord N100, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
  • 60% higher pixel density (431 vs 269 PPI)
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (621 against 453 nits)
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (170K versus 146K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 36 grams less
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 304 and 251 points
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.3 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N100
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • The phone is 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A41
vs
Nord N100

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 431 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 82.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% 94.6%
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 4.4 ms 35 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1354:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A41 +37%
621 nits
Nord N100
453 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 69.8 mm (2.75 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 152 gramm (5.36 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A41 +4%
85.9%
Nord N100
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A41 and OnePlus Nord N100 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P65 Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 820 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A41 +21%
304
Nord N100
251
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A41
1210
Nord N100 +2%
1233
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A41 +17%
170888
Nord N100
146209

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM One UI 2.1 OxygenOS 10.5
OS size 18.9 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:40 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A41
14:32 hr
Nord N100
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A41
16:08 hr
Nord N100
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A41
24:02 hr
Nord N100
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A41
84.8 dB
Nord N100 +6%
90 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2020 October 2020
Release date April 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.89 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.04 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A41. But if the performance, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord N100.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P30 Lite or Samsung Galaxy A41
2. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Samsung Galaxy A41
3. Samsung Galaxy A21s or Samsung Galaxy A41
4. Samsung Galaxy A30s or Samsung Galaxy A41
5. Samsung Galaxy A71 or Samsung Galaxy A41
6. Huawei Nova 5T or OnePlus Nord N100
7. OnePlus Nord or OnePlus Nord N100
8. OnePlus Nord N10 or OnePlus Nord N100
9. Google Pixel 4a 5G or OnePlus Nord N100

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish