Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A41 vs Oppo A73 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A41 vs Oppo A73

Самсунг Галакси А41
Samsung Galaxy A41
VS
Оппо А73
Oppo A73

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy A41 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 18, 2020, against the Oppo A73, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (621 against 493 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo A73
  • Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 515 mAh larger battery capacity: 4015 vs 3500 mAh
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • The phone is 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A41
vs
Oppo A73

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 431 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 86%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% 98.6%
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 4.4 ms 25.1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1387:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A41 +26%
621 nits
Oppo A73
493 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 69.8 mm (2.75 inches) 72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 152 gramm (5.36 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A41
85.9%
Oppo A73
86%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A41 and Oppo A73 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P65 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 820 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A41
304
Oppo A73 +4%
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A41
1210
Oppo A73 +15%
1386
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A41
170888
Oppo A73 +3%
175209
AnTuTu 8 Ranking (293rd and 285th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM One UI 2.1 ColorOS 7.2
OS size 18.9 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 4015 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A41
14:32 hr
Oppo A73
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A41
16:08 hr
Oppo A73
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A41
24:02 hr
Oppo A73
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4624 x 3468
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV16A10
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Galaxy Core GC02M1B (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A41
84.8 dB
Oppo A73 +7%
90.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 October 2020
Release date April 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 212 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A73. But if the display, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A41.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. P30 Lite vs Galaxy A41
2. Galaxy A51 vs Galaxy A41
3. Galaxy A21s vs Galaxy A41
4. Galaxy A30s vs Galaxy A41
5. Galaxy A71 vs Galaxy A41
6. Redmi Note 9S vs Oppo A73
7. Poco X3 NFC vs Oppo A73
8. Oppo A52 vs Oppo A73
9. Oppo A72 vs Oppo A73
10. Oppo A93 vs Oppo A73

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish