Samsung Galaxy A41 vs Oppo A73
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy A41 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 18, 2020, against the Oppo A73, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
- Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (621 against 493 nits)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo A73
- Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 515 mAh larger battery capacity: 4015 vs 3500 mAh
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- The phone is 7-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
76
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
36
43
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
56
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
62
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.44 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|431 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.9%
|86%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.4%
|98.6%
|PWM
|245 Hz
|-
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|25.1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1387:1
Design and build
|Height
|149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|69.8 mm (2.75 inches)
|72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|152 gramm (5.36 oz)
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Red
|Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio P65
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~56.4 GFLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
304
Oppo A73 +4%
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1210
Oppo A73 +15%
1386
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
170888
Oppo A73 +3%
175209
AnTuTu 8 Ranking (293rd and 285th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 2.1
|ColorOS 7.2
|OS size
|18.9 GB
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|4015 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|0:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:08 hr
Talk (3G)
24:02 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4624 x 3468
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV16A10
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Galaxy Core GC02M1B (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|25 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4624 x 3468
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|13
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2020
|October 2020
|Release date
|April 2020
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 212 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A73. But if the display, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A41.
