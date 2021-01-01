Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A41 vs Realme 3 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A41 vs Oppo Realme 3 Pro

Самсунг Галакси А41
Samsung Galaxy A41
VS
Оппо Реалми 3 Про
Oppo Realme 3 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy A41 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 18, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (102 vs 91 hours)
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (619 against 503 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 3 Pro
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 545 mAh larger battery capacity: 4045 vs 3500 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (193K versus 173K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 710
  • 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 398 and 306 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A41
vs
Realme 3 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 431 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 85.9% 83.7%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 4.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A41 +23%
619 nits
Realme 3 Pro
503 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 69.8 mm (2.75 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 152 gramm (5.36 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A41 +3%
85.9%
Realme 3 Pro
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A41 and Oppo Realme 3 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P65 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Adreno 616
GPU clock 820 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A41
306
Realme 3 Pro +30%
398
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A41
1197
Realme 3 Pro +26%
1513
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A41
173673
Realme 3 Pro +11%
193385

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.1 ColorOS 7
OS size 18.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 4045 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A41 +6%
14:32 hr
Realme 3 Pro
13:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A41 +7%
16:08 hr
Realme 3 Pro
15:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A41
24:02 hr
Realme 3 Pro +27%
30:46 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (102nd and 98th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion No 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution - 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A41
84.8 dB
Realme 3 Pro +6%
90 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 April 2019
Release date April 2020 April 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 200 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A41. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 3 Pro.

