Galaxy A41 vs Realme 5 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A41 vs Oppo Realme 5 Pro

Самсунг Галакси А41
Samsung Galaxy A41
VS
Оппо Реалми 5 Про
Oppo Realme 5 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy A41 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 18, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (619 against 509 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 32 grams less
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 5 Pro
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 535 mAh larger battery capacity: 4035 vs 3500 mAh
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (219K versus 173K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 712
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 334 and 306 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A41
vs
Realme 5 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 431 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 85.9% 83.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 4.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A41 +22%
619 nits
Realme 5 Pro
509 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 157 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 69.8 mm (2.75 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 152 gramm (5.36 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A41 +2%
85.9%
Realme 5 Pro
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A41 and Oppo Realme 5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P65 Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Adreno 616
GPU clock 820 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS ~310 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A41
306
Realme 5 Pro +9%
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A41
1197
Realme 5 Pro +21%
1449
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A41
173673
Realme 5 Pro +26%
219433
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Results (276th and 206th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.1 ColorOS 7
OS size 18.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 4035 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A41
14:32 hr
Realme 5 Pro +13%
16:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A41 +19%
16:08 hr
Realme 5 Pro
13:52 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A41
24:02 hr
Realme 5 Pro +10%
26:41 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (102nd and 92nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC2375 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A41
84.8 dB
Realme 5 Pro
85 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 August 2019
Release date April 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) - 0.3 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 5 Pro. But if the display, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A41.

