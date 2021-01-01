Samsung Galaxy A41 vs Oppo Realme 6 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy A41 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 18, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 6 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
- Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (619 against 415 nits)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 50 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (269K versus 173K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3500 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
76
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
36
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
72
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
56
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
73
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
66
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|431 ppi
|399 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|85.9%
|84.7%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|98.4%
|98.4%
|PWM
|245 Hz
|2336 Hz
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|28.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1195:1
Design and build
|Height
|149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|69.8 mm (2.75 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|152 gramm (5.36 oz)
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Red
|Blue, Red, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio P65
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|800 MHz
|FLOPS
|~56.4 GFLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
306
Realme 6 Pro +75%
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1197
Realme 6 Pro +37%
1639
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
173673
Realme 6 Pro +55%
269673
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking List (276th and 176th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI 2.1
|Realme UI
|OS size
|18.9 GB
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|0:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:32 hr
Realme 6 Pro +1%
14:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A41 +15%
16:08 hr
14:01 hr
Talk (3G)
24:02 hr
Realme 6 Pro +30%
31:12 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (102nd and 89th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|25 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.1
|Focal length
|25 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2020
|March 2020
|Release date
|April 2020
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 275 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.19 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.92 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 6 Pro. But if the display, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A41.
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3