Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy A41 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 18, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 6i, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
  • 60% higher pixel density (431 vs 270 PPI)
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (619 against 521 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 39 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6i
  • Shows 82% longer battery life (186 vs 102 hours)
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (202K versus 173K)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 389 and 306 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A41
vs
Realme 6i

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1600 x 720 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 431 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 85.9% 82.3%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% 93.4%
PWM 245 Hz Not detected
Response time 4.4 ms 31 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1992:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A41 +19%
619 nits
Realme 6i
521 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 69.8 mm (2.75 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 152 gramm (5.36 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red White, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A41 +4%
85.9%
Realme 6i
82.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A41 and Oppo Realme 6i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P65 Mediatek Helio G80
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 820 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A41
306
Realme 6i +27%
389
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A41
1197
Realme 6i +10%
1314
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A41
173673
Realme 6i +17%
202372
AnTuTu 8 Android Rating (276th and 224th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.1 Realme UI 1.0
OS size 18.9 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (65% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:17 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A41
14:32 hr
Realme 6i +107%
29:59 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A41
16:08 hr
Realme 6i +28%
20:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A41
24:02 hr
Realme 6i +44%
34:59 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A41
84.8 dB
Realme 6i +1%
85.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 March 2020
Release date April 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) - 0.71 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.57 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A41. But if the performance, battery life, and camera are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 6i.

