Samsung Galaxy A41 vs Oppo Realme 8s 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy A41 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 18, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 8s 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 39 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8s 5G
- Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 638 and 307 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
64
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
76
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
72
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|431 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.9%
|83.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|98.4%
|-
|PWM
|245 Hz
|-
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
|162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
|Width
|69.8 mm (2.75 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|152 gramm (5.36 oz)
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Red
|Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio P65
|MediaTek Dimensity 810
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~56.4 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
307
Realme 8s 5G +108%
638
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1199
Realme 8s 5G +114%
2562
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
109214
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
149475
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 2.1
|Realme UI 2.0
|OS size
|18.9 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|-
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:08 hr
Talk (3G)
24:02 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|-
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|25 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.1
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|-
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|13
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|-
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2020
|September 2021
|Release date
|April 2020
|September 2021
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 228 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8s 5G is definitely a better buy.
