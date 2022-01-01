Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A41 vs Realme 9 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A41 vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro

Самсунг Галакси А41
VS
Оппо Реалми 9 Про
Samsung Galaxy A41
Oppo Realme 9 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy A41 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 18, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (620 against 564 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 43 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.8 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (397K versus 176K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Shows 31% longer battery life (134 vs 102 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A41
vs
Realme 9 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 431 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 84.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% 97.6%
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 4.4 ms 30 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1230:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A41 +10%
620 nits
Realme 9 Pro
564 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 69.8 mm (2.75 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 152 gramm (5.36 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A41 +2%
85.9%
Realme 9 Pro
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A41 and Oppo Realme 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P65 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 820 MHz -
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A41
308
Realme 9 Pro +123%
688
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A41
1205
Realme 9 Pro +66%
2004
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A41
176100
Realme 9 Pro +126%
397481
CPU 61545 -
GPU 28916 -
Memory 36279 -
UX 50388 -
Total score 176100 397481
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A41
577
Realme 9 Pro +110%
1211
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 3 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 577 1211
PCMark 3.0 score - 9593
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12
ROM One UI 2.1 Realme UI 3.0
OS size 18.9 GB 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (52% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A41
14:32 hr
Realme 9 Pro +36%
19:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A41
16:08 hr
Realme 9 Pro +32%
21:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A41
24:02 hr
Realme 9 Pro +51%
36:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A41 +2%
85.5 dB
Realme 9 Pro
84 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 February 2022
Release date April 2020 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A41 vs Samsung Galaxy A50
2. Samsung Galaxy A41 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy A41 vs Samsung Galaxy A31
4. Samsung Galaxy A41 vs Samsung Galaxy A40
5. Samsung Galaxy A41 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
6. Oppo Realme 9 Pro vs Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
7. Oppo Realme 9 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
8. Oppo Realme 9 Pro vs Oppo Realme 8 Pro
9. Oppo Realme 9 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
10. Oppo Realme 9 Pro vs Oppo Realme GT Neo 2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish