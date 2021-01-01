Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A41 vs Reno 4 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A41 vs Oppo Reno 4

Самсунг Галакси А41
Samsung Galaxy A41
VS
Оппо Рено 4
Oppo Reno 4

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy A41 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 18, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 13 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (262K versus 177K)
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (806 against 634 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 515 mAh larger battery capacity: 4015 vs 3500 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A41
vs
Reno 4

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 431 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 84.7%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 4.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A41
634 nits
Reno 4 +27%
806 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 69.8 mm (2.75 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 152 gramm (5.36 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A41 +1%
85.9%
Reno 4
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A41 and Oppo Reno 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P65 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Adreno 618
GPU clock 820 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A41
312
Reno 4 +86%
581
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A41
1236
Reno 4 +46%
1804
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A41
177328
Reno 4 +48%
262755
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking List (289th and 197th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM One UI 2.1 ColorOS 7.2
OS size 18.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 4015 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A41
14:32 hr
Reno 4
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A41
16:08 hr
Reno 4
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A41
24:02 hr
Reno 4
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A41
86.3 dB
Reno 4
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 June 2020
Release date April 2020 July 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 375 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 4 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. P30 Lite or Galaxy A41
2. Galaxy A51 or Galaxy A41
3. Galaxy A21s or Galaxy A41
4. Galaxy A30s or Galaxy A41
5. Galaxy A71 or Galaxy A41
6. Poco X3 NFC or Reno 4
7. OnePlus Nord or Reno 4
8. Reno 3 or Reno 4
9. Vivo X50 or Reno 4
10. X50 Pro or Reno 4

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish