Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy A41 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 18, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 4 Lite, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4 Lite
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Comes with 515 mAh larger battery capacity: 4015 vs 3500 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (206K versus 173K)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A41
vs
Reno 4 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 431 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 85.9% 84.6%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 4.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A41 +5%
619 nits
Reno 4 Lite
592 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 69.8 mm (2.75 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.48 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 152 gramm (5.36 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A41 +2%
85.9%
Reno 4 Lite
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A41 and Oppo Reno 4 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P65 Mediatek Helio P95
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 PowerVR GM9446
GPU clock 820 MHz 970 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A41
306
Reno 4 Lite +30%
398
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A41
1197
Reno 4 Lite +25%
1491
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A41
173673
Reno 4 Lite +19%
206353
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (276th and 221st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM One UI 2.1 ColorOS 7.2
OS size 18.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 4015 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 0:53 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A41
14:32 hr
Reno 4 Lite
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A41
16:08 hr
Reno 4 Lite
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A41
24:02 hr
Reno 4 Lite
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung GM1ST (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix Hi846 (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A41
84.8 dB
Reno 4 Lite
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 September 2020
Release date April 2020 September 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 312 USD
SAR (head) - 1.44 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.41 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 4 Lite. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A41.

