Samsung Galaxy A41 vs Galaxy A03s

Samsung Galaxy A41
Samsung Galaxy A03s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy A41 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 18, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A03s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
  • 60% higher pixel density (431 vs 270 PPI)
  • 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (179K versus 121K)
  • Delivers 55% higher maximum brightness (631 against 407 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A41
vs
Galaxy A03s

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.1 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 431 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 81.8%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 4.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A41 +55%
631 nits
Galaxy A03s
407 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 69.8 mm (2.75 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 152 gramm (5.36 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A41 +5%
85.9%
Galaxy A03s
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A41 and Samsung Galaxy A03s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P65 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 820 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A41 +84%
314
Galaxy A03s
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A41 +23%
1219
Galaxy A03s
989
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A41 +48%
179930
Galaxy A03s
121222
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 2.1 One UI 3.0
OS size 18.9 GB 13.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:40 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A41
14:32 hr
Galaxy A03s
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A41
16:08 hr
Galaxy A03s
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A41
24:02 hr
Galaxy A03s
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution - 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A41
85.5 dB
Galaxy A03s
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2020 August 2021
Release date April 2020 August 2021
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 139 USD
SAR (head) - 0.36 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A41. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A03s.

