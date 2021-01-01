Samsung Galaxy A41 vs Galaxy A03s
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy A41 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 18, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A03s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
- 60% higher pixel density (431 vs 270 PPI)
- 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (179K versus 121K)
- Delivers 55% higher maximum brightness (631 against 407 nits)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03s
- Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
26
19
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
64
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
55
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|431 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.9%
|81.8%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|98.4%
|-
|PWM
|245 Hz
|-
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|69.8 mm (2.75 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|152 gramm (5.36 oz)
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Red
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio P65
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2350 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~56.4 GFLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|-
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|-
|Storage size
|64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A41 +84%
314
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A41 +23%
1219
989
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A41 +48%
179930
121222
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 2.1
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|18.9 GB
|13.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|-
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:08 hr
Talk (3G)
24:02 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|25 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|720p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2020
|August 2021
|Release date
|April 2020
|August 2021
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 139 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.36 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.09 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A41. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A03s.
