Samsung Galaxy A41 vs Galaxy A12

Самсунг Галакси А41
VS
Самсунг Галакси А12
Samsung Galaxy A41
Samsung Galaxy A12

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy A41 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 18, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
  • 60% higher pixel density (431 vs 270 PPI)
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (152K versus 94K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (634 against 474 nits)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • 84% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 314 and 171 points
  • Weighs 53 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (123 vs 102 hours)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A41
vs
Galaxy A12

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.1 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 431 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 82.1%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% 96.3%
PWM 245 Hz 337 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 52 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 864:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A41 +34%
634 nits
Galaxy A12
474 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 69.8 mm (2.75 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 152 gramm (5.36 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A41 +5%
85.9%
Galaxy A12
82.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A41 and Samsung Galaxy A12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P65 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 820 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A41 +84%
314
Galaxy A12
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A41 +17%
1223
Galaxy A12
1047
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A41
110870
Galaxy A12
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A41 +62%
152196
Galaxy A12
94030

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 2.1 One UI 3.1 Core
OS size 18.9 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (20% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 3:03 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A41
14:32 hr
Galaxy A12 +27%
18:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A41 +6%
16:08 hr
Galaxy A12
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A41
24:02 hr
Galaxy A12 +30%
31:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A41 +6%
85.5 dB
Galaxy A12
80.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2020 November 2020
Release date April 2020 December 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) - 0.67 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A41. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A12.

