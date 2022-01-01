Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A41 vs Galaxy A13 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A41 vs A13 5G

Самсунг Галакси А41
VS
Самсунг Галакси А13 5G
Samsung Galaxy A41
Samsung Galaxy A13 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy A41 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 18, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
  • 60% higher pixel density (431 vs 270 PPI)
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (620 against 497 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Weighs 43 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.7 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (245K versus 176K)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
  • 50% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 463 and 308 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A41
vs
Galaxy A13 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.1 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 431 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 81.1%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 4.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A41 +25%
620 nits
Galaxy A13 5G
497 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 69.8 mm (2.75 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 152 gramm (5.36 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A41 +6%
85.9%
Galaxy A13 5G
81.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A41 and Samsung Galaxy A13 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P65 MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 820 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A41
308
Galaxy A13 5G +50%
463
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A41 +9%
1205
Galaxy A13 5G
1108
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A41
176100
Galaxy A13 5G +39%
245455
CPU 61545 -
GPU 28916 -
Memory 36279 -
UX 50388 -
Total score 176100 245455
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 3 FPS -
Graphics score 577 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 2.1 One UI Core 3.1
OS size 18.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:40 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A41
14:32 hr
Galaxy A13 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A41
16:08 hr
Galaxy A13 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A41
24:02 hr
Galaxy A13 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution - 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2020 December 2021
Release date April 2020 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G. But if the display and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A41.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. P30 Lite vs Galaxy A41
2. Galaxy A51 vs Galaxy A41
3. Galaxy A21s vs Galaxy A41
4. Galaxy A30s vs Galaxy A41
5. Galaxy A71 vs Galaxy A41
6. Galaxy A12 vs Galaxy A13 5G
7. Galaxy A32 vs Galaxy A13 5G
8. Pixel 5a 5G vs Galaxy A13 5G
9. Galaxy A52 5G vs Galaxy A13 5G
10. Moto G Stylus (2021) vs Galaxy A13 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish