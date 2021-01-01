Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A41 vs Galaxy A21s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A41 vs Galaxy A21s

Самсунг Галакси А41
Samsung Galaxy A41
VS
Самсунг Галакси А21с
Samsung Galaxy A21s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy A41 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 18, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A21s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
  • 60% higher pixel density (431 vs 270 PPI)
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (173K versus 106K)
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (619 against 489 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • 63% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 306 and 188 points
  • Weighs 40 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.5 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (119 vs 102 hours)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A41
vs
Galaxy A21s

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.1 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 431 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85.9% 82.8%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% 88.4%
PWM 245 Hz 500 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 30.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1500:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A41 +27%
619 nits
Galaxy A21s
489 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 69.8 mm (2.75 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 152 gramm (5.36 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A41 +4%
85.9%
Galaxy A21s
82.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A41 and Samsung Galaxy A21s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P65 Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 820 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS ~26 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A41 +63%
306
Galaxy A21s
188
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A41 +10%
1197
Galaxy A21s
1093
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A41 +62%
173673
Galaxy A21s
106989

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM One UI 2.1 One UI 2,0
OS size 18.9 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A41
14:32 hr
Galaxy A21s +26%
18:02 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A41
16:08 hr
Galaxy A21s +8%
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A41
24:02 hr
Galaxy A21s +64%
39:38 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (102nd and 12th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution - 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A41 +8%
84.8 dB
Galaxy A21s
78.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2020 May 2020
Release date April 2020 June 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) - 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A41. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A21s.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
