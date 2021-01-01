Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A41 vs Galaxy A22 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A41 vs Galaxy A22

Самсунг Галакси А41
VS
Самсунг Галакси А22
Samsung Galaxy A41
Samsung Galaxy A22

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy A41 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 18, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
  • 57% higher pixel density (431 vs 274 PPI)
  • Delivers 78% higher maximum brightness (626 against 351 nits)
  • Weighs 34 grams less
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 314 and 292 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (197K versus 178K)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A41
vs
Galaxy A22

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 431 ppi 274 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 84.3%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% 140.9%
PWM 245 Hz 127 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A41 +78%
626 nits
Galaxy A22
351 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 69.8 mm (2.75 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 152 gramm (5.36 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A41 +2%
85.9%
Galaxy A22
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A41 and Samsung Galaxy A22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P65 MediaTek Helio G80
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 820 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A41 +8%
314
Galaxy A22
292
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A41
1223
Galaxy A22 +4%
1267
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A41
178755
Galaxy A22 +11%
197654
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 2.1 One UI Core 3.1
OS size 18.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:40 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A41
14:32 hr
Galaxy A22
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A41
16:08 hr
Galaxy A22
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A41
24:02 hr
Galaxy A22
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution - 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A41 +7%
85.5 dB
Galaxy A22
80.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2020 June 2021
Release date April 2020 June 2021
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) - 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.59 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A22. It has a better battery life and camera.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (71.4%)
2 (28.6%)
Total votes: 7

Related comparisons

1. P30 Lite vs Galaxy A41
2. Galaxy A51 vs Galaxy A41
3. Galaxy A21s vs Galaxy A41
4. Galaxy A30s vs Galaxy A41
5. Galaxy A71 vs Galaxy A41
6. Galaxy A21s vs Galaxy A22
7. Galaxy M21 vs Galaxy A22
8. Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Galaxy A22
9. Galaxy M21s vs Galaxy A22
10. Galaxy A32 vs Galaxy A22

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish