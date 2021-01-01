Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A41 vs Galaxy A30s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A41 vs Galaxy A30s

Самсунг Галакси А41
Samsung Galaxy A41
VS
Самсунг Галакси А30s
Samsung Galaxy A30s

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy A41 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 18, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A30s, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
  • 61% higher pixel density (431 vs 268 PPI)
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (173K versus 120K)
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (619 against 483 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Mediatek Helio P65
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 306 and 263 points
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30s
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A41
vs
Galaxy A30s

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 431 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85.9% 85.2%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% 98%
PWM 245 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A41 +28%
619 nits
Galaxy A30s
483 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 69.8 mm (2.75 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 152 gramm (5.36 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A41 +1%
85.9%
Galaxy A30s
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A41 and Samsung Galaxy A30s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P65 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1770 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 820 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A41 +16%
306
Galaxy A30s
263
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A41 +25%
1197
Galaxy A30s
959
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A41 +44%
173673
Galaxy A30s
120753

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.1 One UI 2.0
OS size 18.9 GB 10.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A41
14:32 hr
Galaxy A30s
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A41
16:08 hr
Galaxy A30s
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A41
24:02 hr
Galaxy A30s
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2X5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 10
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A41
84.8 dB
Galaxy A30s +1%
85.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 August 2019
Release date April 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) - 1.05 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.54 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A41. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A30s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
17 (68%)
8 (32%)
Total votes: 25

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P30 Lite or Samsung Galaxy A41
2. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Samsung Galaxy A41
3. Samsung Galaxy A40 or Samsung Galaxy A41
4. Samsung Galaxy A71 or Samsung Galaxy A41
5. Samsung Galaxy M21 or Samsung Galaxy A41
6. Samsung Galaxy A50 or Samsung Galaxy A30s
7. Xiaomi Mi A3 or Samsung Galaxy A30s
8. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Samsung Galaxy A30s
9. Samsung Galaxy A20 or Samsung Galaxy A30s
10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 or Samsung Galaxy A30s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish