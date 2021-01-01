Samsung Galaxy A41 vs Galaxy A31
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy A41 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 18, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A31, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
- 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (173K versus 153K)
- Weighs 33 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A31
- Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
- Shows 22% longer battery life (124 vs 102 hours)
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 347 and 306 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
76
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
37
37
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
72
89
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
56
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
63
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|431 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|85.9%
|84.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.4%
|96.8%
|PWM
|245 Hz
|238 Hz
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|69.8 mm (2.75 inches)
|73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|152 gramm (5.36 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Red
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio P65
|Mediatek Helio P65
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~56.4 GFLOPS
|~56.4 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
306
Galaxy A31 +13%
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1197
Galaxy A31 +5%
1252
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A41 +13%
173673
153673
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 2.1
|One UI 2.5
|OS size
|18.9 GB
|27 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:32 hr
Galaxy A31 +16%
16:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:08 hr
Galaxy A31 +24%
20:01 hr
Talk (3G)
24:02 hr
Galaxy A31 +48%
35:56 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (102nd and 14th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|25 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|5963 x 3354
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2020
|March 2020
|Release date
|April 2020
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 225 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.49 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.68 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A31. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A41.
Cast your vote
162 (36.3%)
284 (63.7%)
Total votes: 446