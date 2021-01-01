Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A41 vs Galaxy A31 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy A41 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 18, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A31, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (173K versus 153K)
  • Weighs 33 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A31
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (124 vs 102 hours)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 347 and 306 points

Tests and specifications

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 431 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85.9% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% 96.8%
PWM 245 Hz 238 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A41
619 nits
Galaxy A31 +1%
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 69.8 mm (2.75 inches) 73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 152 gramm (5.36 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A41 +1%
85.9%
Galaxy A31
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A41 and Samsung Galaxy A31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P65 Mediatek Helio P65
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 820 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A41
306
Galaxy A31 +13%
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A41
1197
Galaxy A31 +5%
1252
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A41 +13%
173673
Galaxy A31
153673

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM One UI 2.1 One UI 2.5
OS size 18.9 GB 27 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A41
14:32 hr
Galaxy A31 +16%
16:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A41
16:08 hr
Galaxy A31 +24%
20:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A41
24:02 hr
Galaxy A31 +48%
35:56 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (102nd and 14th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution - 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A41 +9%
84.8 dB
Galaxy A31
77.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 March 2020
Release date April 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) - 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.68 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A31. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A41.

