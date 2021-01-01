Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A41 vs Galaxy A32 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A41 vs A32 5G

Самсунг Галакси А41
Samsung Galaxy A41
VS
Самсунг Галакси А32 5G
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy A41 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 18, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
  • 60% higher pixel density (431 vs 270 PPI)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 53 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.3 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
  • 64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (291K versus 177K)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 636 and 314 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A41
vs
Galaxy A32 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 431 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 81.6%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 4.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A41
630 nits
Galaxy A32 5G
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 69.8 mm (2.75 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 152 gramm (5.36 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A41 +5%
85.9%
Galaxy A32 5G
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A41 and Samsung Galaxy A32 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P65 MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 820 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A41
314
Galaxy A32 5G +103%
636
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A41
1234
Galaxy A32 5G +49%
1840
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A41
177444
Galaxy A32 5G +64%
291322

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM One UI 2.1 One UI 3.0
OS size 18.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:40 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A41
14:32 hr
Galaxy A32 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A41
16:08 hr
Galaxy A32 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A41
24:02 hr
Galaxy A32 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution - 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 January 2021
Release date April 2020 February 2021
Launch price ~ 250 USD -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is definitely a better buy.

