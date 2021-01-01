Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A41 vs Galaxy A40 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A41 vs Galaxy A40

Самсунг Галакси А41
Samsung Galaxy A41
VS
Самсунг Галакси А40
Samsung Galaxy A40

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy A41 (with Mediatek Helio P65) that was released on March 18, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
  • Shows 40% longer battery life (102 vs 73 hours)
  • 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (173K versus 123K)
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 3100 mAh
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (619 against 542 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Mediatek Helio P65
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 306 and 265 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Weighs 12 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A41
vs
Galaxy A40

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 431 ppi 437 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 85.9% 85.5%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% 142.6%
PWM 245 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A41 +14%
619 nits
Galaxy A40
542 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
Width 69.8 mm (2.75 inches) 69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 152 gramm (5.36 oz) 140 gramm (4.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A41
85.9%
Galaxy A40
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A41 and Samsung Galaxy A40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P65 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1770 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 820 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A41 +15%
306
Galaxy A40
265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A41 +25%
1197
Galaxy A40
956
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A41 +41%
173673
Galaxy A40
123188

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.1 One UI 2.0
OS size 18.9 GB 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh 3100 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A41 +42%
14:32 hr
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A41 +52%
16:08 hr
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A41 +18%
24:02 hr
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution - 5984 x 4140
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A41 +4%
84.8 dB
Galaxy A40
81.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 April 2019
Release date April 2020 April 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) - 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A41 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
128 (49.6%)
130 (50.4%)
Total votes: 258

Related comparisons

1. P30 Lite and Galaxy A41
2. Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A41
3. Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A41
4. Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A41
5. Galaxy M21 and Galaxy A41
6. Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A40
7. Mi A3 and Galaxy A40
8. Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A40
9. Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A40
10. P40 Lite and Galaxy A40

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish