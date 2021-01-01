Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A42 vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A42 vs Apple iPhone 11

Samsung Galaxy A42
Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A42 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G) that was released on September 2, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A42
  • Comes with 1890 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3110 mAh
  • Shows 53% longer battery life (144 vs 94 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Thinner bezels – 5.3% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (518K versus 320K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (644 against 563 nits)
  • 23% higher pixel density (326 vs 266 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 266 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 79%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% 99.8%
PWM 242 Hz Not detected
Response time 9.5 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 999:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A42
563 nits
iPhone 11 +14%
644 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A42 +7%
84.3%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A42 and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 825 MHz -
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A42
638
iPhone 11 +108%
1329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A42
1906
iPhone 11 +79%
3419
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A42
n/a
iPhone 11
453457
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A42
320201
iPhone 11 +62%
518458
Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM One UI 3.1 -
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:01 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A42 +25%
19:12 hr
iPhone 11
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A42 +31%
24:11 hr
iPhone 11
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A42 +136%
41:19 hr
iPhone 11
17:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A42
82.9 dB
iPhone 11 +1%
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2020 September 2019
Release date November 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 338 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.33 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.

