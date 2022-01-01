Samsung Galaxy A42 vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A42 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G) that was released on September 2, 2020, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A42
- Comes with 2982 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2018 mAh
- Has a 1.9 inches larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 18.9% more screen real estate
- Shows 53% longer battery life (39:16 vs 25:41 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- 93% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (729K versus 377K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
- Stereo speakers
- 23% higher pixel density (326 vs 266 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.6 mm narrower
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
50
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
87
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
76
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|266 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.3%
|65.4%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|97.7%
|99.9%
|PWM
|242 Hz
|-
|Response time
|9.5 ms
|38 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1655:1
Design and build
|Height
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|3223 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|1200 MHz
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
642
iPhone SE (2022) +169%
1724
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1900
iPhone SE (2022) +143%
4608
|CPU
|120293
|197658
|GPU
|86738
|298378
|Memory
|74375
|105062
|UX
|98730
|128775
|Total score
|377448
|729009
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4)
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|-
|OS size
|20 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|2018 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:01 hr
|1:18 hr
|Web browsing
|13:46 hr
|09:55 hr
|Watching video
|18:16 hr
|08:38 hr
|Gaming
|06:19 hr
|03:26 hr
|Standby
|123 hr
|93 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|March 2022
|Release date
|November 2020
|March 2022
|SAR (head)
|1.15 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.33 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2022) is definitely a better buy.
