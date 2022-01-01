Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A42 vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A42 vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Самсунг Галакси А42 5G
VS
Эпл Айфон SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A42
Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A42 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G) that was released on September 2, 2020, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A42
  • Comes with 2982 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2018 mAh
  • Has a 1.9 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 18.9% more screen real estate
  • Shows 53% longer battery life (39:16 vs 25:41 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 93% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (729K versus 377K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • 23% higher pixel density (326 vs 266 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.6 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A42
vs
iPhone SE (2022)

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 266 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 65.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% 99.9%
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 9.5 ms 38 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1655:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A42
566 nits
iPhone SE (2022) +7%
603 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A42 +29%
84.3%
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A42 and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Apple GPU
GPU clock 825 MHz 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A42
642
iPhone SE (2022) +169%
1724
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A42
1900
iPhone SE (2022) +143%
4608
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A42
377448
iPhone SE (2022) +93%
729009
CPU 120293 197658
GPU 86738 298378
Memory 74375 105062
UX 98730 128775
Total score 377448 729009
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4)
ROM One UI 3.1 -
OS size 20 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2018 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:01 hr 1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:46 hr 09:55 hr
Watching video 18:16 hr 08:38 hr
Gaming 06:19 hr 03:26 hr
Standby 123 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A42 +53%
39:16 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
25:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A42
82.9 dB
iPhone SE (2022) +4%
85.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 March 2022
Release date November 2020 March 2022
SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.33 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2022) is definitely a better buy.

Русский