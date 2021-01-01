Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A42 vs Pixel 4a – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A42 vs Google Pixel 4a

Самсунг Галакси А42 5G
Samsung Galaxy A42
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4а
Google Pixel 4a

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A42 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G) that was released on September 2, 2020, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A42
  • Shows 89% longer battery life (144 vs 76 hours)
  • Comes with 1860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3140 mAh
  • Has a 0.79 inch larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (324K versus 268K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 635 and 554 points
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • 67% higher pixel density (443 vs 266 PPI)
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (787 against 564 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 50 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.5 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A42
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.6 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 266 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 84.3% 83.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% 95.3%
PWM 242 Hz 255 Hz
Response time 9.5 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A42
564 nits
Pixel 4a +40%
787 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A42 +1%
84.3%
Pixel 4a
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A42 and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 618
GPU clock 950 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS - ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A42 +15%
635
Pixel 4a
554
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A42 +17%
1910
Pixel 4a
1632
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A42 +21%
324784
Pixel 4a
268824
AnTuTu 8 Rating (126th and 177th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI Core Stock Android
OS size 20 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 2:01 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A42 +67%
19:12 hr
Pixel 4a
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A42 +98%
24:11 hr
Pixel 4a
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A42 +83%
41:19 hr
Pixel 4a
22:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A42
82.2 dB
Pixel 4a +5%
86 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 August 2020
Release date November 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 338 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.33 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A42. But if the display, software, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 4a.

