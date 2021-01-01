Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A42 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G) that was released on September 2, 2020, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.