Samsung Galaxy A42 vs Google Pixel 4a
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A42 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G) that was released on September 2, 2020, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A42
- Shows 89% longer battery life (144 vs 76 hours)
- Comes with 1860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3140 mAh
- Has a 0.79 inch larger screen size
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (324K versus 268K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 635 and 554 points
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
- 67% higher pixel density (443 vs 266 PPI)
- Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (787 against 564 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Weighs 50 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.5 mm narrower
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
61
55
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
94
65
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
66
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|5.81 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|266 ppi
|443 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|84.3%
|83.3%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.7%
|95.3%
|PWM
|242 Hz
|255 Hz
|Response time
|9.5 ms
|6.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|144 mm (5.67 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|143 gramm (5.04 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|575 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~422 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A42 +15%
635
554
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A42 +17%
1910
1632
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A42 +21%
324784
268824
AnTuTu 8 Rating (126th and 177th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI Core
|Stock Android
|OS size
|20 GB
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3140 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 25 min)
|Full charging time
|2:01 hr
|1:27 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A42 +67%
19:12 hr
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A42 +98%
24:11 hr
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A42 +83%
41:19 hr
22:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (12.2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
122
Video quality
98
Generic camera score
111
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|August 2020
|Release date
|November 2020
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 338 USD
|~ 387 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.15 W/kg
|1.37 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.33 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A42. But if the display, software, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 4a.
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2