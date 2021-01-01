Samsung Galaxy A42 vs Google Pixel 4a 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A42 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G) that was released on September 2, 2020, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A42
- Comes with 1115 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3885 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 264K)
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 638 and 583 points
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
- 55% higher pixel density (413 vs 266 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (683 against 563 nits)
- Weighs 25 grams less
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
59
55
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
68
68
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|266 ppi
|413 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.3%
|84.1%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.7%
|96.9%
|PWM
|242 Hz
|250 Hz
|Response time
|9.5 ms
|6.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A42 +9%
638
583
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A42 +7%
1906
1776
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A42 +21%
320201
264263
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|Stock Android
|OS size
|20 GB
|14.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3885 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:01 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
19:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
24:11 hr
Talk (3G)
41:19 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|107°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|September 2020
|Release date
|November 2020
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 338 USD
|~ 450 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.15 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.33 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A42. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 4a 5G.
