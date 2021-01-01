Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A42 vs Pixel 4a 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A42 vs Google Pixel 4a 5G

VS
Samsung Galaxy A42
Google Pixel 4a 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A42 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G) that was released on September 2, 2020, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A42
  • Comes with 1115 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3885 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 264K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 638 and 583 points
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
  • 55% higher pixel density (413 vs 266 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (683 against 563 nits)
  • Weighs 25 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A42
vs
Pixel 4a 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 266 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 84.1%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% 96.9%
PWM 242 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 9.5 ms 6.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A42
563 nits
Pixel 4a 5G +21%
683 nits
Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A42
84.3%
Pixel 4a 5G
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A42 and Google Pixel 4a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 620
GPU clock 825 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A42 +9%
638
Pixel 4a 5G
583
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A42 +7%
1906
Pixel 4a 5G
1776
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A42 +21%
320201
Pixel 4a 5G
264263
Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 Stock Android
OS size 20 GB 14.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3885 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:01 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A42
19:12 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A42
24:11 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A42
41:19 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 107°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A42
82.9 dB
Pixel 4a 5G +9%
90.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 September 2020
Release date November 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 338 USD ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.33 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A42. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 4a 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

