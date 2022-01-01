Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A42 vs Pixel 6 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A42 vs Google Pixel 6 Pro

Самсунг Галакси А42 5G
VS
Гугл Пиксель 6 Про
Samsung Galaxy A42
Google Pixel 6 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A42 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G) that was released on September 2, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A42
  • Shows 43% longer battery life (39:16 vs 27:31 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (771K versus 377K)
  • 92% higher pixel density (512 vs 266 PPI)
  • Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (860 against 566 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 23W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A42
vs
Pixel 6 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 266 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 88.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% 98.5%
PWM 242 Hz 360 Hz
Response time 9.5 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A42
566 nits
Pixel 6 Pro +52%
860 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A42
84.3%
Pixel 6 Pro +5%
88.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A42 and Google Pixel 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G Google Tensor
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 825 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS - ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A42
642
Pixel 6 Pro +61%
1035
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A42
1900
Pixel 6 Pro +48%
2821
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A42
377448
Pixel 6 Pro +104%
771218
CPU 120293 199110
GPU 86738 299002
Memory 74375 119211
UX 98730 161867
Total score 377448 771218
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 55%
Graphics test - 37 FPS
Graphics score - 6218
PCMark 3.0 score - 11364
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI 3.1 Stock Android
OS size 20 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5003 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:01 hr 1:59 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:46 hr 08:56 hr
Watching video 18:16 hr 12:29 hr
Gaming 06:19 hr 05:04 hr
Standby 123 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A42 +43%
39:16 hr
Pixel 6 Pro
27:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 4x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 114°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 11.1 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3840 x 2880
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A42
82.9 dB
Pixel 6 Pro +2%
84.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2020 October 2021
Release date November 2020 October 2021
SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.33 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Samsung Galaxy A42
2. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Samsung Galaxy A42
3. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and Samsung Galaxy A42
4. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and Samsung Galaxy A42
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Google Pixel 6 Pro
6. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and Google Pixel 6 Pro
7. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Google Pixel 6 Pro
8. Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro
9. Samsung Galaxy S22 and Google Pixel 6 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish