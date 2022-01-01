Samsung Galaxy A42 vs Google Pixel 6 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A42 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G) that was released on September 2, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A42
- Shows 43% longer battery life (39:16 vs 27:31 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Weighs 17 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (771K versus 377K)
- 92% higher pixel density (512 vs 266 PPI)
- Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (860 against 566 nits)
- Supports wireless charging up to 23W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
62
95
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
50
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
87
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
76
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
83
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|266 ppi
|512 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.3%
|88.8%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.7%
|98.5%
|PWM
|242 Hz
|360 Hz
|Response time
|9.5 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray
|White, Black, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G
|Google Tensor
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G78 MP20
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|848 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~2171 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
642
Pixel 6 Pro +61%
1035
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1900
Pixel 6 Pro +48%
2821
|CPU
|120293
|199110
|GPU
|86738
|299002
|Memory
|74375
|119211
|UX
|98730
|161867
|Total score
|377448
|771218
|Stability
|-
|55%
|Graphics test
|-
|37 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|6218
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|11364
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|Stock Android
|OS size
|20 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5003 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (23 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:01 hr
|1:59 hr
|Web browsing
|13:46 hr
|08:56 hr
|Watching video
|18:16 hr
|12:29 hr
|Gaming
|06:19 hr
|05:04 hr
|Standby
|123 hr
|93 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 4x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|114°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|11.1 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|3840 x 2880
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2020
|October 2021
|Release date
|November 2020
|October 2021
|SAR (head)
|1.15 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.33 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.
