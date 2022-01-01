Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A42 vs Pixel 6a – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A42 vs Google Pixel 6a

Самсунг Галакси А42 5G
VS
Гугл Пиксель 6а
Samsung Galaxy A42
Google Pixel 6a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A42 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G) that was released on September 2, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A42
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (39:16 vs 32:23 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 590 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4410 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (763K versus 383K)
  • 61% higher pixel density (429 vs 266 PPI)
  • Delivers 54% higher peak brightness (880 against 573 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A42
vs
Pixel 6a

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 266 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 83%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% 96.9%
PWM 242 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 9.5 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A42
573 nits
Pixel 6a +54%
880 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A42 +2%
84.3%
Pixel 6a
83%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A42 and Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G Google Tensor
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 825 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS - ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A42
649
Pixel 6a +63%
1056
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A42
1910
Pixel 6a +51%
2876
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A42
383162
Pixel 6a +99%
763181
CPU 120293 205089
GPU 86738 300481
Memory 74375 112230
UX 98730 143131
Total score 383162 763181
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A42
n/a
Pixel 6a
6051
Stability - 54%
Graphics test - 36 FPS
Graphics score - 6051
PCMark 3.0 score - 9668
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 3.1 Stock Android
OS size 20 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4410 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:01 hr 1:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:46 hr 11:03 hr
Watching video 18:16 hr 16:44 hr
Gaming 06:19 hr 06:15 hr
Standby 123 hr 91 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A42 +21%
39:16 hr
Pixel 6a
32:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 114°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A42
82.9 dB
Pixel 6a +5%
87.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2020 May 2022
Release date November 2020 June 2022
SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.33 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6a is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A42 and Galaxy A52
2. Samsung Galaxy A42 and Galaxy S20
3. Samsung Galaxy A42 and Galaxy A13
4. Samsung Galaxy A42 and A53 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy A42 and A22 5G
6. Google Pixel 6a and Samsung Galaxy S10
7. Google Pixel 6a and 4a 5G
8. Google Pixel 6a and Samsung Galaxy S22
9. Google Pixel 6a and Pixel 4a
10. Google Pixel 6a and Pixel 3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish