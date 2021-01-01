Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A42 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G) that was released on September 2, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.