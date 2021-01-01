Samsung Galaxy A42 vs Infinix Note 10 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A42 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G) that was released on September 2, 2020, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A42
- Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (563 against 416 nits)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750 5G
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 46% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 638 and 438 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 45% higher pixel density (387 vs 266 PPI)
- Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size
- Stereo speakers
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- The phone is 8-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
63
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
66
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
67
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.95 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20.5:9
|PPI
|266 ppi
|387 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.3%
|84.8%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|97.7%
|-
|PWM
|242 Hz
|-
|Response time
|9.5 ms
|20.6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|2155:1
Design and build
|Height
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray
|Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G
|MediaTek Helio G95
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A42 +46%
638
438
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A42 +69%
1906
1125
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
320201
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|XOS 7.6
|OS size
|20 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Yes (81% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|2:01 hr
|1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
19:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
24:11 hr
Talk (3G)
41:19 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|6912 x 9216
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|3456 x 4608
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|May 2021
|Release date
|November 2020
|June 2021
|Launch price
|~ 338 USD
|~ 225 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.15 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.33 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A42. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 10 Pro.
