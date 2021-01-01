Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A42 vs Note 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A42
Infinix Note 10 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A42 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G) that was released on September 2, 2020, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A42
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (563 against 416 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750 5G
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 46% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 638 and 438 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 45% higher pixel density (387 vs 266 PPI)
  • Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • The phone is 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A42
vs
Note 10 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 266 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 84.8%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 9.5 ms 20.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2155:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A42 +35%
563 nits
Note 10 Pro
416 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A42
84.3%
Note 10 Pro +1%
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A42 and Infinix Note 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 825 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A42 +46%
638
Note 10 Pro
438
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A42 +69%
1906
Note 10 Pro
1125
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A42
320201
Note 10 Pro
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 XOS 7.6
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (81% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:01 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A42
19:12 hr
Note 10 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A42
24:11 hr
Note 10 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A42
41:19 hr
Note 10 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 6912 x 9216
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.2 -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A42
82.9 dB
Note 10 Pro +3%
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 May 2021
Release date November 2020 June 2021
Launch price ~ 338 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.33 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A42. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 10 Pro.

