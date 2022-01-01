Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A42 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G) that was released on September 2, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.