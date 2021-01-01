Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A42 vs OnePlus 9 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A42 vs OnePlus 9

Самсунг Галакси А42 5G
VS
Ванплас 9
Samsung Galaxy A42
OnePlus 9

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A42 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G) that was released on September 2, 2020, against the OnePlus 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A42
  • Shows 66% longer battery life (144 vs 87 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (701K versus 320K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 51% higher pixel density (402 vs 266 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (814 against 563 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A42
vs
OnePlus 9

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 266 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 87.6%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% 98.9%
PWM 242 Hz 323 Hz
Response time 9.5 ms 13 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A42
563 nits
OnePlus 9 +45%
814 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A42
84.3%
OnePlus 9 +4%
87.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A42 and OnePlus 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 660
GPU clock 825 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A42
638
OnePlus 9 +74%
1107
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A42
1906
OnePlus 9 +89%
3602
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A42
320201
OnePlus 9 +119%
701301
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 OxygenOS 11.2.7.7
OS size 20 GB 35 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 29 min)
Full charging time 2:01 hr 0:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A42 +46%
19:12 hr
OnePlus 9
13:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A42 +59%
24:11 hr
OnePlus 9
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A42 +47%
41:19 hr
OnePlus 9
28:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 140°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 9 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A42
82.9 dB
OnePlus 9
83 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2020 March 2021
Release date November 2020 March 2021
Launch price ~ 338 USD ~ 537 USD
SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.33 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M51 or Galaxy A42
2. Samsung Galaxy A41 or Galaxy A42
3. Samsung Galaxy A52 or Galaxy A42
4. Google Pixel 4a or Samsung Galaxy A42
5. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G or Galaxy A42
6. Apple iPhone 12 or OnePlus 9
7. OnePlus 8 Pro or OnePlus 9
8. OnePlus 9 Pro or OnePlus 9
9. OnePlus 8T or OnePlus 9
10. OnePlus 9R or OnePlus 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish