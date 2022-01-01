Samsung Galaxy A42 vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus VS Samsung Galaxy A42 Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A42 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G) that was released on September 2, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A42 Shows 23% longer battery life (144 vs 117 hours)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

55% higher pixel density (411 vs 266 PPI)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 376K)

Stereo speakers

Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (612 against 568 nits)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 266 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 84.2% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.7% - PWM 242 Hz - Response time 9.5 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy A42 568 nits Realme 9 Pro Plus +8% 612 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Gray Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A42 84.3% Realme 9 Pro Plus 84.2%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A42 and Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G MediaTek Dimensity 920 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78 L3 cache - 2 MB Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G68 MC4 GPU clock 825 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS - ~684 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A42 638 Realme 9 Pro Plus +1180% 8166 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A42 1897 Realme 9 Pro Plus +22% 2322 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A42 376353 Realme 9 Pro Plus +34% 505899 CPU 120293 - GPU 86738 - Memory 74375 - UX 98730 - Total score 376353 505899 AnTuTu 9 Ranking List

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM One UI 3.1 Realme UI 3.0 OS size 20 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 119° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length - 27 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A42 82.9 dB Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2020 February 2022 Release date November 2020 February 2022 SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.33 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.