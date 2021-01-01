Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A42 vs Realme GT Neo – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A42 vs Oppo Realme GT Neo

Самсунг Галакси А42 5G
VS
Оппо Реалми GT Нео
Samsung Galaxy A42
Oppo Realme GT Neo

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A42 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G) that was released on September 2, 2020, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A42
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (628K versus 320K)
  • Delivers 110% higher maximum brightness (1180 against 563 nits)
  • 51% higher pixel density (402 vs 266 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A42
vs
Realme GT Neo

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 266 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 85.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 9.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A42
563 nits
Realme GT Neo +110%
1180 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A42
84.3%
Realme GT Neo +2%
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A42 and Oppo Realme GT Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 825 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A42
638
Realme GT Neo +52%
969
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A42
1906
Realme GT Neo +71%
3257
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A42
320201
Realme GT Neo +96%
628557
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:01 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A42
19:12 hr
Realme GT Neo
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A42
24:11 hr
Realme GT Neo
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A42
41:19 hr
Realme GT Neo
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 19
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 March 2021
Release date November 2020 April 2021
Launch price ~ 338 USD ~ 288 USD
SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.33 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT Neo is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
