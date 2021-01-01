Samsung Galaxy A42 vs Oppo Realme GT Neo
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A42 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G) that was released on September 2, 2020, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A42
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (628K versus 320K)
- Delivers 110% higher maximum brightness (1180 against 563 nits)
- 51% higher pixel density (402 vs 266 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Stereo speakers
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
59
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
67
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|266 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.3%
|85.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|97.7%
|-
|PWM
|242 Hz
|-
|Response time
|9.5 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
638
Realme GT Neo +52%
969
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1906
Realme GT Neo +71%
3257
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
320201
Realme GT Neo +96%
628557
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|Realme UI 2.0
|OS size
|20 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|50 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:01 hr
|1:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
19:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
24:11 hr
Talk (3G)
41:19 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9280 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|19
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|March 2021
|Release date
|November 2020
|April 2021
|Launch price
|~ 338 USD
|~ 288 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.15 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.33 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT Neo is definitely a better buy.
