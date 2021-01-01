Samsung Galaxy A42 vs Oppo Realme X2 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A42 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G) that was released on September 2, 2020, against the Oppo Realme X2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A42
- Shows 53% longer battery life (144 vs 94 hours)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- The phone is 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X2 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 51% higher pixel density (402 vs 266 PPI)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (486K versus 320K)
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (699 against 563 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
59
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
91
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|266 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.3%
|84.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|97.7%
|-
|PWM
|242 Hz
|-
|Response time
|9.5 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|161 mm (6.34 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gray
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2960 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|675 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1036 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
638
Realme X2 Pro +3%
658
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1906
Realme X2 Pro +27%
2426
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
396631
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
320201
Realme X2 Pro +52%
486658
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|Realme UI 1.0
|OS size
|20 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|50 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperVOOC Flash Charge (100% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|2:01 hr
|0:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A42 +43%
19:12 hr
13:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A42 +40%
24:11 hr
17:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A42 +52%
41:19 hr
27:13 hr
Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (4th and 117th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|115°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|4640 x 3488
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2020
|October 2019
|Release date
|November 2020
|November 2019
|Launch price
|~ 338 USD
|~ 412 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.15 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.33 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme X2 Pro. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A42.
