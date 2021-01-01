Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A42 vs Realme X2 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A42 vs Oppo Realme X2 Pro

VS
Samsung Galaxy A42
Oppo Realme X2 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A42 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G) that was released on September 2, 2020, against the Oppo Realme X2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A42
  • Shows 53% longer battery life (144 vs 94 hours)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X2 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 51% higher pixel density (402 vs 266 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (486K versus 320K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (699 against 563 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A42
vs
Realme X2 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 266 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 9.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A42
563 nits
Realme X2 Pro +24%
699 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 161 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Gray White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A42
84.3%
Realme X2 Pro +1%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A42 and Oppo Realme X2 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 640
GPU clock 825 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS - ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A42
1906
Realme X2 Pro +27%
2426
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A42
320201
Realme X2 Pro +52%
486658
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 3.1 Realme UI 1.0
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes, SuperVOOC Flash Charge (100% in 35 min)
Full charging time 2:01 hr 0:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A42 +43%
19:12 hr
Realme X2 Pro
13:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A42 +40%
24:11 hr
Realme X2 Pro
17:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A42 +52%
41:19 hr
Realme X2 Pro
27:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 115°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4640 x 3488
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A42
82.9 dB
Realme X2 Pro +10%
91 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2020 October 2019
Release date November 2020 November 2019
Launch price ~ 338 USD ~ 412 USD
SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.33 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme X2 Pro. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A42.

