Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A42 vs Galaxy A22 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A42 vs A22 5G

Самсунг Галакси А42 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси А22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A42
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A42 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G) that was released on September 2, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A42
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (144 vs 118 hours)
  • Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (567 against 380 nits)
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (322K versus 246K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 631 and 556 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 50% higher pixel density (399 vs 266 PPI)
  • The phone is 9-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A42
vs
Galaxy A22 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 266 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 82.3%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% 95.7%
PWM 242 Hz 147 Hz
Response time 9.5 ms 28 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1596:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A42 +49%
567 nits
Galaxy A22 5G
380 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 167.2 mm (6.58 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray White, Gray, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A42 +2%
84.3%
Galaxy A22 5G
82.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A42 and Samsung Galaxy A22 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 825 MHz 955 MHz
FLOPS - ~243 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A42 +13%
631
Galaxy A22 5G
556
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A42 +12%
1894
Galaxy A22 5G
1686
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A42 +31%
322591
Galaxy A22 5G
246786
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI Core 3.1
OS size 20 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:01 hr 2:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A42 +18%
19:12 hr
Galaxy A22 5G
16:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A42 +56%
24:11 hr
Galaxy A22 5G
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A42 +42%
41:19 hr
Galaxy A22 5G
29;00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A42
82.9 dB
Galaxy A22 5G +1%
83.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2020 June 2021
Release date November 2020 June 2021
Launch price ~ 338 USD -
SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.33 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A42. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A42 vs Samsung Galaxy A51
2. Samsung Galaxy A42 vs Samsung Galaxy A71
3. Samsung Galaxy A42 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
4. Samsung Galaxy A42 vs Samsung Galaxy S9
5. Samsung Galaxy A42 vs Samsung Galaxy A32 4G
6. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A21s
7. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish