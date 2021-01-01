Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A42 vs Galaxy A31 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A42 vs Galaxy A31

Самсунг Галакси А42 5G
Samsung Galaxy A42
VS
Самсунг Галакси А31
Samsung Galaxy A31

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A42 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G) that was released on September 2, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A31, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A42
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (325K versus 157K)
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (144 vs 124 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750 5G
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 86% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 644 and 347 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A31
  • 55% higher pixel density (411 vs 266 PPI)
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (642 against 573 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A42
vs
Galaxy A31

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 266 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% 96.8%
PWM 242 Hz 238 Hz
Response time 9.5 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A42
573 nits
Galaxy A31 +12%
642 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A42
84.3%
Galaxy A31 +1%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A42 and Samsung Galaxy A31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G Mediatek Helio P65
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS - ~56.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A42 +86%
644
Galaxy A31
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A42 +50%
1910
Galaxy A31
1272
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A42 +107%
325218
Galaxy A31
157044

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM One UI Core One UI 2.5
OS size 20 GB 27 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:01 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A42 +16%
19:12 hr
Galaxy A31
16:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A42 +20%
24:11 hr
Galaxy A31
20:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A42 +16%
41:19 hr
Galaxy A31
35:56 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (5th and 14th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A42 +5%
83.2 dB
Galaxy A31
79.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 March 2020
Release date November 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 338 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.33 W/kg 1.68 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A42 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Galaxy A42
2. Samsung Galaxy A41 vs Galaxy A42
3. Samsung Galaxy M51 vs Galaxy A42
4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Galaxy A42
5. Samsung Galaxy A30 vs Galaxy A31
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A31
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Samsung Galaxy A31
8. Samsung Galaxy M31 vs Galaxy A31
9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A31

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish