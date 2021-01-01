Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A42 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G) that was released on September 2, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A31, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.