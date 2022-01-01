Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A42 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G) that was released on September 2, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.