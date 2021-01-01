Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016) vs Huawei P Smart (2019)
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7580) that was released on December 2, 2015, against the Huawei P Smart (2019), which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 37 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016)
- Delivers 44% higher maximum brightness (621 against 432 nits)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart (2019)
- Has a 1.01 inches larger screen size
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Thinner bezels – 10.63% more screen real estate
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 7
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1666 MHz
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 2900 mAh
- Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
- The phone is 3-years and 1-month newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.2 inches
|6.21 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|424 ppi
|415 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|72.74%
|83.37%
|RGB color space
|-
|98%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|7 ms
|39 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1309:1
Design and build
|Height
|144.8 mm (5.7 inches)
|155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
|Width
|71 mm (2.8 inches)
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|160 gramm (5.64 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold, Pink
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|-
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|-
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|-
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|-
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1666 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|16 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
33502
P Smart (2019) +309%
137170
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
129794
Software
|Operating system
|Android 5.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|TouchWiz
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|5.2 GB
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2900 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (55% in 35 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|2:04 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:52 hr
P Smart (2019) +6%
10:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A5 (2016) +10%
12:21 hr
11:11 hr
Talk (3G)
20:40 hr
P Smart (2019) +20%
24:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
|-
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2576 x 1932
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2015
|December 2018
|Release date
|January 2016
|December 2018
|Launch price
|~ 312 USD
|~ 185 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.286 W/kg
|0.83 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.475 W/kg
|1 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P Smart (2019) is definitely a better buy.
