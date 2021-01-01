Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A5 (2016) vs P Smart (2019) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016) vs Huawei P Smart (2019)

Самсунг Галакси А5 (2016)
VS
Хуавей П Смарт (2019)
Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016)
Huawei P Smart (2019)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7580) that was released on December 2, 2015, against the Huawei P Smart (2019), which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 37 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016)
  • Delivers 44% higher maximum brightness (621 against 432 nits)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart (2019)
  • Has a 1.01 inches larger screen size
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Thinner bezels – 10.63% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 7
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1666 MHz
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 2900 mAh
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • The phone is 3-years and 1-month newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A5 (2016)
vs
P Smart (2019)

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 5.2 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 424 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 72.74% 83.37%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 7 ms 39 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1309:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A5 (2016) +44%
621 nits
P Smart (2019)
432 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 144.8 mm (5.7 inches) 155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold, Pink Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A5 (2016)
72.74%
P Smart (2019) +15%
83.37%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016) and Huawei P Smart (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores - 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process - 12 nanometers
Graphics - Mali-G51
GPU clock 600 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1666 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A5 (2016)
33502
P Smart (2019) +309%
137170
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 5.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0) Android 9.0
ROM TouchWiz EMUI 9
OS size 5.2 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2900 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (55% in 35 min) No
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:04 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A5 (2016)
9:52 hr
P Smart (2019) +6%
10:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A5 (2016) +10%
12:21 hr
P Smart (2019)
11:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A5 (2016)
20:40 hr
P Smart (2019) +20%
24:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2576 x 1932 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A5 (2016)
66 dB
P Smart (2019) +32%
87 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2015 December 2018
Release date January 2016 December 2018
Launch price ~ 312 USD ~ 185 USD
SAR (head) 0.286 W/kg 0.83 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.475 W/kg 1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P Smart (2019) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

