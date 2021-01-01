Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016) vs Galaxy A40
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7580) that was released on December 2, 2015, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 41 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016)
- Shows 25% longer battery life (91 vs 73 hours)
- Optical image stabilization
- Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (621 against 546 nits)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Thinner bezels – 12.76% more screen real estate
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 7
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- The phone is 3-years and 5-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
38
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
57
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.2 inches
|5.9 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|424 ppi
|437 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|72.74%
|85.5%
|RGB color space
|-
|142.6%
|PWM
|Not detected
|245 Hz
|Response time
|7 ms
|9 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|144.8 mm (5.7 inches)
|144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
|Width
|71 mm (2.8 inches)
|69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|140 gramm (4.94 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold, Pink
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|1770 MHz
|CPU cores
|-
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|-
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|-
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|-
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~65 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
261
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
947
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
33502
Galaxy A40 +219%
106833
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
116745
Software
|Operating system
|Android 5.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|TouchWiz
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|5.2 GB
|14.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2900 mAh
|3100 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (55% in 35 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:52 hr
Galaxy A40 +6%
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A5 (2016) +15%
12:21 hr
10:58 hr
Talk (3G)
20:40 hr
20:38 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2576 x 1932
|5984 x 4140
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2015
|April 2019
|Release date
|January 2016
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 312 USD
|~ 225 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.286 W/kg
|0.49 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.475 W/kg
|1.34 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A40 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1