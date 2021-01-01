Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A5 (2016) vs Galaxy A40 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7580) that was released on December 2, 2015, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 41 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016)
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (91 vs 73 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (621 against 546 nits)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Thinner bezels – 12.76% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 7
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The phone is 3-years and 5-months newer

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A5 (2016)
vs
Galaxy A40

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.2 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 424 ppi 437 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 72.74% 85.5%
Display tests
RGB color space - 142.6%
PWM Not detected 245 Hz
Response time 7 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A5 (2016) +14%
621 nits
Galaxy A40
546 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 144.8 mm (5.7 inches) 144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) 69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 140 gramm (4.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold, Pink White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A5 (2016)
72.74%
Galaxy A40 +18%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016) and Samsung Galaxy A40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1770 MHz
CPU cores - 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process - 14 nanometers
Graphics - Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 600 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS - ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A5 (2016)
33502
Galaxy A40 +219%
106833
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 5.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM TouchWiz One UI 2.0
OS size 5.2 GB 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2900 mAh 3100 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (55% in 35 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A5 (2016)
9:52 hr
Galaxy A40 +6%
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A5 (2016) +15%
12:21 hr
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A5 (2016)
20:40 hr
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 2576 x 1932 5984 x 4140
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 25 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A5 (2016)
66 dB
Galaxy A40 +25%
82.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2015 April 2019
Release date January 2016 April 2019
Launch price ~ 312 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.286 W/kg 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.475 W/kg 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A40 is definitely a better buy.

