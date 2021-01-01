Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016) vs Galaxy A5
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7580) that was released on December 2, 2015, against the Samsung Galaxy A5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016)
- Shows 23% longer battery life (91 vs 74 hours)
- Delivers 58% higher maximum brightness (621 against 392 nits)
- 44% higher pixel density (424 vs 294 PPI)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Fingerprint scanner
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 2900 vs 2300 mAh
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A5
- Weighs 32 grams less
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.2 inches
|5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|720 x 1280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|424 ppi
|294 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|72.74%
|71%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|7 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|144.8 mm (5.7 inches)
|139.3 mm (5.48 inches)
|Width
|71 mm (2.8 inches)
|69.7 mm (2.74 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|6.7 mm (0.26 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|123 gramm (4.34 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold, Pink
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 410
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|1200 MHz
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|400 MHz
|RAM size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|533 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 64 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A5 (2016) +33%
626
469
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A5 (2016) +109%
3094
1480
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A5 (2016) +59%
33502
21018
Software
|Operating system
|Android 5.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
|Android 4.4.4 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
|ROM
|TouchWiz
|TouchWiz
|OS size
|5.2 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|2900 mAh
|2300 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (55% in 35 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|2:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:52 hr
Galaxy A5 +19%
11:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A5 (2016) +33%
12:21 hr
9:18 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A5 (2016) +13%
20:40 hr
18:02 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.136 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2576 x 1932
|2560 x 1440
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|24 mm
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2015
|October 2014
|Release date
|January 2016
|December 2014
|Launch price
|~ 312 USD
|~ 300 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.286 W/kg
|0.23 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.475 W/kg
|0.403 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016) is definitely a better buy.
