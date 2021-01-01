Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A5 (2016) vs Galaxy A5 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016) (with Exynos 7 Octa 7580) that was released on December 2, 2015, against the Samsung Galaxy A5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016)
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (91 vs 74 hours)
  • Delivers 58% higher maximum brightness (621 against 392 nits)
  • 44% higher pixel density (424 vs 294 PPI)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 2900 vs 2300 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A5
  • Weighs 32 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A5 (2016)
vs
Galaxy A5

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.2 inches 5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 720 x 1280 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 424 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 72.74% 71%
Display tests
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A5 (2016) +58%
621 nits
Galaxy A5
392 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 144.8 mm (5.7 inches) 139.3 mm (5.48 inches)
Width 71 mm (2.8 inches) 69.7 mm (2.74 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 6.7 mm (0.26 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) 123 gramm (4.34 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Pink White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A5 (2016) +2%
72.74%
Galaxy A5
71%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016) and Samsung Galaxy A5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580 Qualcomm Snapdragon 410
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1200 MHz
GPU clock 600 MHz 400 MHz
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 533 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 64 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A5 (2016) +109%
3094
Galaxy A5
1480
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A5 (2016) +59%
33502
Galaxy A5
21018
Software

Operating system Android 5.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0) Android 4.4.4 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
ROM TouchWiz TouchWiz
OS size 5.2 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2900 mAh 2300 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (55% in 35 min) No
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A5 (2016)
9:52 hr
Galaxy A5 +19%
11:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A5 (2016) +33%
12:21 hr
Galaxy A5
9:18 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A5 (2016) +13%
20:40 hr
Galaxy A5
18:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (13 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.136 micron
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2576 x 1932 2560 x 1440
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2015 October 2014
Release date January 2016 December 2014
Launch price ~ 312 USD ~ 300 USD
SAR (head) 0.286 W/kg 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.475 W/kg 0.403 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016) is definitely a better buy.

